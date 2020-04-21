Apple Music Bosses Auction Lunch Meetings in Support of Childhood Cancer Charity

Some top Apple Music execs are auctioning 30-minute meetings in support of childhood cancer charity Pablove, 9to5Mac reported. Those involved are Global Creative Director Larry Jackson, Global Head of Video Production, Content Denise Watts, and Creative Producer, Artist Relations + Partnerships Alexa Dedlow. The auctions are being conducted by Charitybuzz and are open until May 7.

Tim Cook raised a record-breaking $688,999 for his charity auction back in 2017. While these latest Apple employee auctions won’t see near the same numbers, it’s wonderful to see Apple Music leaders donating their time to such a great cause. Pablove, a childhood cancer charity will see a meaningful donation from the three separate Charitybuzz auctions from these Apple Music leaders: Global Creative Director Larry Jackson, Global Head of Video Production, Content Denise Watts, and Creative Producer, Artist Relations + Partnerships Alexa Dedlow. Each auction is for a 30-minute lunch meeting with the respective Apple Music leader in the L.A. area. Bidding is open until May 7th.

