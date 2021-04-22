Apple Music and Apple News are starting to form a much closer relationship, with editorial content from the former set to appear in the latter. The start of the process was spotted by MacStories, which compared the current progress to how Apple New was integrated with Stocks in the past.

The integration of Apple Music and News, which Apple said nothing about during its event on April 20th, is clearly just getting going, so there’s not a lot to see yet. However, it’s also the sort of integration that has the potential to differentiate Music from competitors like Spotify and give users a much-needed reason to visit News. This is a feature we may learn more about next week when iOS and iPadOS 14.5 are released to the public, and that we’ll be keeping a close eye on and as we learn more about Apple’s plans for the fall during WWDC.

Check It Out: Apple Music Editorial Content To Be Better Integrated With News