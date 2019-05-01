Eight years ago Apple launched the iPad 2. Now the company is adding all iPad 2 models to its obsolete products list.

The only exceptions are in California and Turkey, where due to local laws, Apple will continue to service the iPad 2 until March 2021. From that date, the iPad 2 will finally go from “vintage” to “obsolete” worldwide.

The iPad 2 was my first Apple device, and iOS 5 my first iOS. I immediately fell it love with the device, and from then onward I was an Apple fan. May it Rest In Peace.

Check It Out: After Eight Years Apple Obsoletes iPad 2