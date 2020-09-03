Apple owes retail workers pay for the time they spent in security screenings at the end of their shifts. That’s according to a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, issued Wednesday, Reuters reported.

A unanimous three-judge panel reversed a judge who had tossed the case and ordered him to enter summary judgment for the plaintiffs, after the California Supreme Court in response to certified questions in the case said in February that time spent undergoing security checks is compensable under state law.

Check It Out: Apple Owes Retail Workers Pay For Time in Security Screenings