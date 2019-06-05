Apple Park Campus is Ready for Earthquakes

As big as Apple Park campus is—about a mile around—it’s actually not attached to the ground. It has sliding mechanisms in the basement to reduce earthquake shaking by up to 80%.

Two stories underground, beneath offices where engineers design iPhones and MacBooks, the building rests on 692 huge stainless steel saucers. When the ground shakes, the building can shift as much as four feet in any direction on the saucers. Picture an ice cube on a plate. If you shake the plate back and forth, the ice cube slides to stay nearly stationary.

Completely fascinating. And as the article points out, apparently Jony Ive redesigned his own home to make it more earthquake resistant.

