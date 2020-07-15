The LA Metro said that TAP transit cards will work with Apple Pay later this year, MacRumors reports. The facility had been scheduled to roll out late last year.

The LA Metro said last year that it was working with Apple to add mobile payment support for iPhones by the end of 2019, but the rollout didn’t end up happening and work on the transition continues. In a tweet today, the LA Metro said that ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ support for TAP cards will be coming sometime in 2020. Los Angeles has been working to overhaul its TAP system, introducing upgraded fare boxes with real-time data about fares purchased online and developing a new TAP mobile app that allows for payments and TAP account management.

Check It Out: Apple Pay Coming to LA Metro TAP Transit Cards