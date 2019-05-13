Jennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay, announced Apple Pay NFC stickers today. Once tapped they trigger Apple Pay purchases, so you don’t need to download a separate app.

With the new support, an iPhone will know how to read a specially-encoded NFC tag (that can be as inert as a sticker) and automatically show the Apple Pay purchase interface when a user holds their device near it. No third-party apps or other set up required.

At launch Apple is partnering with Bird scooters, Bonobos clothing store, and PayByPhone parking meters.

Check It Out: New Apple Pay NFC Stickers Make it Faster to Pay