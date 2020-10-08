Apple Podcasts is now available on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices in Germany like they are in the U.S, AppleInsider reported. The service can be set as the default via a skill. I very much hope this comes to other European countries, including the UK! At the moment, in these other countries, you can access podcasts on an Alexa device via TuneIn.

Amazon Echo devices need to have an Alexa skill installed to access the library. This is the same setup as it is in the United States. Once set up, users can ask Alexa to play a podcast, and then also have more specific controls such as pausing, or skipping back and forth through episodes. In the Amazon Alexa app on iOS, users need to first add a skill called Apple Podcasts.

