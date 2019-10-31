M. Night Shyamalan posted two trailers for his upcoming series for Apple TV+ called Servant, debuting on November 28.
Once there was a girl named Leanne…
Check It Out: M. Night Shyamalan Posts ‘Servant’ Series Trailers
M. Night Shyamalan posted two trailers for his upcoming series for Apple TV+ called Servant, debuting on November 28.
Once there was a girl named Leanne…
Check It Out: M. Night Shyamalan Posts ‘Servant’ Series Trailers
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account