M. Night Shyamalan Posts ‘Servant’ Series Trailers

M. Night Shyamalan posted two trailers for his upcoming series for Apple TV+ called Servant, debuting on November 28.

Once there was a girl named Leanne…

Once there was a doll who was treated as a real baby.

