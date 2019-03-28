We Need an Apple Prime Bundle

One thing we were expecting but didn’t get at the event Monday was a bundled packed of all Apple’s services. Macworld‘s Leif Johnson noted that if both TV+ and Arcade cost $9.99, like Music and News+ do, then that is 4 different payments totalling $40. Not only is that expensive, but it is also more complicated for customers than it needs to be. The obvious model to be emulated is that of Amazon Prime – a monthly payment with everything included. It is not too hard to implement, so it might yet happen.

It’s a problem that a good subscription bundle from Apple would help solve, and I don’t think it’s a stretch to predict that we’ll see such a bundle when Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade both drop sometime in the fall (possibly alongside the release of the next version of iOS). Indeed, if we look at its competitors, Apple appears to be dragging its feet…”

