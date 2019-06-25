Randy Krum created an infographic to visualize Apple product release patterns since 2007. He updated it for this year.

This year I further broke apart all of the individual product lines so you can see their separate release patterns, or lack of any discernible pattern. Some product lines, like the iPhone Release Pattern (ABOVE), have clearly defined release patterns that can be used to predict future product announcement and releases.

It’s a neat website, and he predicts that the 2019 iPhone will be announced September 10 and released September 20.

Check It Out: Visualizing Apple Product Release Patterns