Apple is to continue donating 100 percent of proceeds from its PRODUCT(RED) to COVID-19 relief until December 30, 2021. The decision was outlined in an announcement on its website, spotted by 9to5 Mac.

Last year, Apple extended this COVID-19 relief effort until June 30, 2021. As vaccines are slowly rolling out across the globe and new variants of the disease have been discovered, this fund is more important than ever. Apple updated its PRODUCT (RED) page in the US and around the world to note that all donations from sales of its PRODUCT(RED) lineup that normally go to helping fight HIV/AIDS will be temporarily redirected to pandemic relief (which will actually help keep HIV/AIDS programs alive). In April of 2020, Apple and (RED) starting giving a portion of eligible proceeds to the Global Fund for COVID-19 relief but now it’s being bumped to 100% for about six months.