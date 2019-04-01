Apple Products in China Get Major Price Cut

Apple slashed the cost of products in China by as much as 6%, CNBC reported Monday. The price drop affected iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods. It followed a VAT price cut for manufacturers like Apple in the country. Apple’s revenue shortfall in the final quarter of 2018 was attributed to lower than expected sales in China.

The price cuts can be seen on Apple’s website. For example, the entry-level iPhone XR now costs 6199RMB, 4.6 percent lower than on March 29, when Apple listed 6499RMB as its price. Apple’s high-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models each got a 500RMB price cut. According to Apple’s customer service, anybody who has bought an affected product from Apple in China within the past 14 days can receive a refund for the difference in price.

