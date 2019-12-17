Apple Removes ‘Rewound’ App That Made Your iPhone Look Like an iPod

Apple has removed the music app called Rewound that let people download skins to make the app look like old iPods.

To be fair, the iPod skins didn’t come pre-installed with the Rewound app—users had to download them separately once the app was installed. Though, you only have to look at tweets from users to see that the skins did in fact, look very much like the iPod Classic. However, Apple also reportedly took issue with the fact Rewound charged users for Apple Music features. Rewound says this was “less unreasonable” but noted that Apple had already approved in-app purchases before click wheel skins became popular.

”Less unreasonable.” I’d say that charging people for another company’s service is a big NO NO.

