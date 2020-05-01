Lots of Apple watchers think there is plenty to be positive about, following the company’s latest results announcement. Ed Hardy on Cult of Mac outlined his five reasons to be cheerful.

A significant part of the increase in company revenue came from growth in services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and others. “Our long-running investment in our services strategy is succeeding,” said CEO Tim Cook. “This business is growing and is a reflection of our enduring, large and growing installed base.” The company did not break out how its new video and gaming services are doing from the general increase in revenue.

Check It Out: Apple Results Show Reason For Positivity