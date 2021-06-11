As we have now learned, users will require an M1 Mac to get all of the features coming in macOS Monterey. Oliver Haslam at iMore thinks that by allowing users and journalists to work this out, instead of properly announcing itself, Apple missed a big opportunity to talk up its own silicon. I rather agree.

What if Apple had made a point out of the M1 Macs getting the full feature set? What if Apple had someone stand on its virtual stage and say “because M1 is so powerful, and thanks to its Neural Engine, we were able to take macOS Monterey a step further on new Macs.” What if someone had rolled out the red carpet, shown the new features off on a bright orange M1 iMac, and pointed out just why the M1 is so great? The whole message would be different. Then, the M1 would be the hero of the piece, flexing its muscle to go above and beyond. Now, it’s the villain as it rips features from Intel’s cold, dead hands.

Check It Out: Apple Should Have Been Clear About macOS Monterey and M1 Macs