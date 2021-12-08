Apple Silicon Native Version of OneDrive Syncing Client Now Available

Microsoft made a pre-release version of its OneDrive syncing client for macOS, designed to run natively for Apple silicon, available on Wednesday. This will no doubt come as welcome news to many users. Microsoft released a blog post explaining it, and MacRumors reported on the details.

The official support for M1 Macs should make the OneDrive Arm preview run faster on Apple’s latest machines, since the client will no longer need to go through Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation layer. OneDrive users need to be in the Office Insider program or Windows Insider program to use the Apple silicon preview version of OneDrive. Microsoft says it will be rolling out this feature to the Insiders ring over the next few days. To get the pre-release internal build, click the OneDrive icon in the menu bar and select Help & Settings -> Preferences, then click the About tab. Under “About Microsoft OneDrive,” select the checkbox to join the OneDrive Insiders preview, then under Pre-release builds, select Get Apple silicon build.

