Apple Staff Support Tim Cook’s Trump Strategy

It is probably fair to say that Donald Trump is not widely popular across Silicon Valley. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken a pragmatic approach to dealing with the U.S. President. A survey conducted for Fortune showed his staff largely agree with it.

The survey, conducted on Fortune’s behalf on the anonymous workplace social network Blind, 81.6% of Apple employees said they support Cook’s efforts to engage the president on matters that “shape policy in Apple’s favor.” Meanwhile, eight in ten respondents said they believe it’s “fair that some of Apple’s products have been exempted from U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods.” The findings, which were collected from more than 100 Apple employees between Thursday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Nov. 25 suggest Cook has strong support among his employees in working with Trump to get favorable results for his company.