Apple Store in India May Not Happen in 2020

Apple plans to launch an online store in India in the third quarter of 2020. However, according to Techcrunch, a much anticipated physical store there might not open this year.

The source said the company was still working on the logistics of setting up the store and that the quarter between July and September was the new deadline. Apple CEO Tim Cook would likely plan an India trip for the announcement, the source said. The company’s first official physical store in India, to be situated in Mumbai, will take an additional few months of time for setting up and might not be ready by this year, the source said.

