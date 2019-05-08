Apple Store India is Coming Soon

Apple is reportedly close to opening its first Apple Store in India. Bloomberg News, whose predictions can, it is fair to say, sometimes be a bit off, said the company now has a shortlist of locations in Mumbai. Whatever happens next, it is clear India is now a key focus for Apple.

The iPhone giant has zeroed in on several upscale sites in Mumbai, and plans to make a final decision in the next few weeks, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The vetted spots are comparable to iconic Apple locations on Fifth Avenue in New York, Regent Street in London or the Champs-Elysees in Paris, they said. Apple has been prohibited from opening its own stores in the country because it doesn’t meet local sourcing requirements, but it’s shifting manufacturing into India and is in talks with the government about its retail expansion.

