When Apple Reinvented the Computer Store

On May 15, 2001, Steve Jobs announced that 25 Apple Stores would open. Cult of Mac looked at how the company forever changed how we perceive computer stores.

When it came to retail, Jobs preferred high-end outlets that focused on “big ticket” items rather than bulk sales. This is exactly what the stand-alone Apple stores turned out to be when they debuted in 2001. With a newfound focus on sleek design — especially visible in the likes of the iMac G3 and iBook — Apple products looked especially exotic compared to the putty-colored plastic cases seen in typical computer stores… The Apple stores gave Cupertino an opportunity to apply its design-focused, “it just works” ethos to the retail experience…

