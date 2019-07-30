Apple Stores Offer Augmented Reality ‘[AR]T’ Walks

Apple retail stores will begin offering [AR]T, Today at Apple augmented reality experiences featuring contemporary artists.

These experiential walks take participants through San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo as they encounter works by world-renowned artists, most of whom are working in AR for the first time. Works by Cave, Djurberg and Berg, Cao, Giorno, Höller and Rist connect participants to public spaces such as London’s Trafalgar Square, San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Gardens or New York’s Grand Army Plaza in Central Park.