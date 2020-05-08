Apple Stores in Germany Reopening Next Week

The 15 Apple Stores in Germany are going to reopen their doors on May 11 following the coronavirus-enforced closure, reported 9to5 Mac. As with other places that have reopened, customers to the retail outlets will have to adhere to some health and safety rules.

Germany hasn’t mitigated coronavirus infections to the extent of other regions where Apple Stores have reopened, but the country has seen a steady decline in daily new cases for over a month. The flattened curve was enough for Chancellor Angela Merkel to begin easing Germany’s national lockdown and allowing larger retail stores to resume business. Apple Stores in Germany will adhere to familiar health and safety precautions for the foreseeable future.

