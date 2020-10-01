Apple is suing a Candian firm, Geep Canada, alleging it resold around 100,000 devices which it had received to strip down and recycle, AppleInsider reported. The companies have been working together since 2014.
According to The Logic, Apple estimates that Geep Canada stole around 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches that it had been hired to recycle. Geep does not deny the thefts, but has filed a counter suit claiming that they were conducted by three “rogue” employees without the knowledge of the company. Apple argues that these employees were in fact senior management at the firm. Although the case has only now been publicly revealed, Apple filed its suit in January 2020 while Geep filed its countersuit in July. Seemingly, Apple discovered the alleged thefts at the end of 2017 or start of 2018, and at some point after that ceased working with Geep. In September 2019, Geep Canada merged with other firms to form Quantum Lifecycle Partners
As I understand it, your employees are representatives of your company, so it’s irrelevant if it was a few “rogue”individuals. I suspect it will come down to where the money ended up. If it in whole or part, ended up in the companies pocket, then the company is at fault. It might be different if these individuals took the devices without the companies knowledge and kept the money. In that case they would be stealing from the company. However even then, I suspect the company would be liable for violating, or allowing their employees to violate, their contract with Apple.