Apple Supplier on List of Human Rights-Abusing Firms

The U.S. Department of Commerce added a further 11 Chinese firms to its list of those involved in human rights violations, CNET reported. Violations include attacks on Muslim minority groups. One of those, Nanchang O-Film Tech, is known to have associations with Apple.

The Commerce Department said the group of 11 companies that supported “mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, involuntary collection of biometric data and genetic analysis” targeted at Uighurs and other minority groups will face restrictions on US products, including technology. “Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement Monday. “This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations.”

