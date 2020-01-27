Apple to Build 116 Million iPhones in First Half of Fiscal Year

Apple will build 116 million iPhones in the first half of its fiscal year, according to Cowen analyst Krish Sankar. This includes an expected new low-cost model of the smartphone, the so-called SE 2. AppleInsider reported on the note in which he made the prediction.

A note to investors by Cohen’s Krish Sankar, seen by AppleInsider, estimates that Apple produced 70 million iPhones for the holiday quarter. Of those 70 million, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models accounted for 74% of that —about 52 million. For the first calendar quarter of 2020, Apple is predicted to build 46 million iPhones of varying models, up 12% year-over-year. In that 46 million, is six million “iPhone SE 2” units, that Sankar estimates will sell for about $475 each… Additionally, for the second calendar quarter of 2020 —Apple’s third fiscal quarter of the year —Sankar believes that Apple will produce about 43 million iPhones.

