Apple adds HBO to Apple TV Channels in the latest betas of iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3. Channels lets users subscribe to streaming video services from within the TV app.

The most notable addition is HBO for $14.99 per month, in time for the final three episodes of Game of Thrones, while other recently added channels include Cinemax, EPIX, Sundance Now, Lifetime Movie Club, and UMC.

Check It Out: Apple Adds HBO to Apple TV Channels in Betas