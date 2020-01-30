Apple TV+ Was DOA And Should End

At Forbes, the writer and analyst John Koetsier outlined his view that Apple TV+ was DOA. He believes the should company cut its losses and end the streaming service. I totally disagree. Given recent awards success, I actually think it is gaining credibility, not losing it. However, it’s always worth reading dissenting opinions.

Now, with 25th mover advantage firmly in its not-so-hip pocket, Apple is trying to present Apple TV (the app, not the service or the device) as a hub for all your video entertainment, whether it’s on Netflix or Amazon Prime or rented from iTunes or — very infrequently — streamed from Apple TV+ (the service, not the app or the hardware). And yes, this is confusing, because Apple TV is hardware: a set-top box. Apple TV is an app on iPhones and Macs. And Apple TV+ is a paid service with Apple-exclusive video entertainment on multiple platforms, including Roku.

