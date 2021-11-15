Apple TV+ Show Dr. Brain is Big Moment For Company and Korean Content

Dr. Brain premiered on Apple TV+ on November 4, the same day the streaming service went live in South Korea. As a new feature from Reuters shows, the move is a significant one, coming at a time when Korean content is more popular, and valuable, than ever.

Apple’s foray into original Korean content comes as the country’s entertainment industry reaches new global popularity, from k-pop superstars such as BTS to the 2020 Oscar-winning South Korean film “Parasite,” and now “Squid Game”, which became Netflix’s (NFLX.O)biggest original series launch. Director Kim Jee-woon said after the consecutive success of such Korean content, global audiences began to understand Korean culture through artistic works and that he had made an extra effort to get the translations right. “I hope Dr. Brain can prove there are diverse works in South Korea that cover a wide variety of genres, sensibilities and materials as much as previous mega hit Korean series,” Kim said.