Apple TV+ has picked up three Saturn Awards nominations from The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, AppleInsider reported. This might not be quite up there with the Golden Globes and other awards the stream service’s content has been put forward for, but no doubt every piece of recognition will be welcomed.

“For All Mankind,” is nominated in the Best Fantasy Television Series category. It will compete against shows including “Outlander,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” Similarly, “Amazing Stories” will compete against “The Mandalorian,” “His Dark Materials,” and, perhaps oddly, also “Perry Mason” for Best Television Presentation (Under 10 Episodes). Lastly, “Servant” is nominated in the Best Horror Television Series category, opposite such dramas as “The Walking Dead,” and “Creepshow.”

Check It Out: Apple TV+ Earns Three Nominations at the Saturn Awards