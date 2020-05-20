Apple TV+: Why Purchasing Old Movies And Shows Might Not be The Answer

Apple is reportedly looking to purchase a catalog of older movies and series to bolster its Apple TV+ offering. As we discussed on the Daily Observations podcast on Tuesday, this is going to be difficult and might not even work. Luke Filopwicz expressed a similar view on iMore.

The great thing about Apple TV+ having only original content (especially brand-new content) is that it allowed Apple to launch its programming in every country that could access Apple TV+. Licensed content doesn’t let you do that without some headaches…. The best thing that could happen for Apple is if they somehow produce a mega-hit show — think Game of Thrones level of fandom — that becomes part of popular culture. Of course, doing that is pretty damn hard and every other network and streaming service is trying to do the exact same thing.

