Big Twitter Accounts Like Apple, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Were Hacked

Major Twitter accounts were hacked today, reports Kevin Truong. Accounts like Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Uber, and others were the victim of a hacking campaign that involved bitcoin.

Events kicked off when the Twitter accounts for major cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, Gemini, and Binance, among others, all put out tweets minutes apart stating they had partnered up with an organization called CryptoForHealth and that they would be “giving back 5000 BTC to the community.” The tweets all included a link to a site that has been tagged by Google and Cloudflare as a phishing site […] Most of the tweets have been removed already. Apple’s Twitter account appears to be entirely wiped of tweets.

A fascinating hack that clearly took advantage of Twitter vulnerabilities. But I’d also like to point out that Apple has never actually tweeted, so there wasn’t much to wipe.

