Apple updated its apps for education—Schoolwork and Classroom—with new features and a new design for Schoolwork. Version 3.2 for Classroom:

Automatically access classes set up through Apple School Manager by signing into your device with a Managed Apple ID; Use AirPlay to project class details to Apple TV when inviting students to join a teacher-created class; Easily adjust the size of students’ screens by pinching to zoom in or out.