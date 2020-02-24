Apple Ups iPhone 12 Chip Orders Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple has reportedly aggressively increased orders for processors to go into a forthcoming 5G iPhone. Cult of Mac learned about the situation via a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who pushed back on the idea that the coronavirus outbreak will dent Apple’s plans.

Apple is believed to have aggressively increased its orders for the new processors, which will power this year’s iPhone and iPad Pro — as well as Apple’s first Arm-powered Mac that is said to be scheduled for early 2021. “The 5nm process will be the core technology for Apple’s new products in 12–18 months,” reads the latest report from reliable TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, seen by Cult of Mac. “Therefore, the COVID-19 has no impact on Apple’s investments for 5nm, and Apple has increased shipment forecasts and pulled in for 5nm-related equipment after the epidemic outbreak.”

