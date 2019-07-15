Michael Grothaus argues that an Apple VPN should be the company’s next privacy service.
The obvious existing bundle this VPN could slip into would be iCloud. Apple could offer an “iCloud VPN” service to all paid iCloud subscribers. And because Apple controls all the hardware and operating systems of the devices it makes, its VPN setup could be dead simple: if you’re signed into iCloud on your device, iCloud VPN is set up, running, and protecting your browsing activity from outsiders without you having to click a single button.
I’m not so sure I want an Apple VPN. Remember, this would mean that Apple could potentially know all of your network traffic unless they had a no logging policy.
Check It Out: Apple VPN as the Company’s Latest Privacy Service
2 Comments Add a comment
Why wouldn’t Apple have a no login policy. And use differential privacy techniques to obfuscate your identity. Or even use your Apple ID to resolve your ip to your own router that supports being a vpn from anywhere. Furthermore, I trust Apple to not have logs and maintain your privacy than some small vpn company running out of costa Rico…
I agree with you, up to a point. Apple has the resources and infrastructure to do a VPN right. Plus as they don’t make their money off of selling user data I would trust their No Logs policy.
The only place I disagree is with the Costa Rica part. As Apple is in the US they would be subject to requests for data, and that data would be shared far and wide. I am currently using NordVPN which has a very good rep, but their servers are based in, if I remember correctly, Honduras. I find that safer than being based anywhere within the five-eyes group.