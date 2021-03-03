The launch of the Apple Watch ECG features in Australia seems imminent. The 8-Bit reported that it received approval in February.

The Australian Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved the ECG feature in the country yesterday under “Medical Device Class IIa,” according to a document first spotted by The 8-Bit. This means that Apple Watch users in Australia will soon be able to access the ECG app. According to the document of approval “The ECG app is a software-only mobile medical application that is intended to be used with the Apple Watch to create, record, store, transfer and display a single-channel electrocardiagram (ECG) similar to a Lead I ECG. The ECG app determines the presence of atrial fibrillation (AF) or sinus rhythm on a classifiable waveform. The ECG app is not recommended for users with other known arrhythmias.”

Check It Out: Apple Watch’s ECG Launch in Australia Imminent Following Approval