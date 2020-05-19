The Apple Watch is hugely successful, but where will the product go next? Wired thinks the evidence is mounting that a child-focussed variation of the wearable could be on the way.

Evidence that Apple is trying to make its Watch a more child-friendly piece of hardware has surfaced in recent months in the same way that many future features seem to be uncovered ahead of Apple unveiling them; from people digging into software code. Some delving into an iOS software update has revealed that multiple Apple Watches will soon be able to be paired and controlled from a single iPhone, letting a parent be in charge of setting up additional smartwatches from their phone. In the process they could manage access to certain contacts or even restrict access to what music the watch can play.

Check It Out: Apple Watch For Kids May be on The Way