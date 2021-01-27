We periodically get stories of how an Apple Watch has saved someone’s life. However often they happen, they never stop being amazing. On Thursday, for instance, BBC News reported that a cyclist in the UK was able to call the police from his wearable after he was swept into a river.

The man was swept off his bike into the swollen River Wye in Rotherwas, Hereford, on Thursday. He was carried a mile downstream but managed to grab hold of a branch and spoke to fire control. Station commander Sean Bailey said he was “lucky” to have kept hold of the branch, adding: “We’re very surprised he didn’t lose his grip.” Speaking to BBC Hereford and Worcester, Mr Bailey said the cyclist was spotted by passers-by who were able to give crews a sense of where he was. “Even with that location it still took us 20 minutes to locate him and rescue him and bring him to safety. “He was speaking to our fire control whilst he was clinging onto a tree, via his Apple Watch, which worked wonderfully well for us to actually get to him as quickly as possible.”

