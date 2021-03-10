AppleInsider has picked up on another amazing story of an Apple Watching helping save someone’s life. William Rogers was able to call 911 for help and have firefighters respond after he fell through the ice on Salmon Falls River, New Hampshire because he had the wearable on.

“I remember telling myself, ‘OK, don’t panic. Don’t panic,'” Rogers said. “Figure out what your options are here.” As the seconds passed and hypothermia was on the verge of setting in, he remembered he was wearing his Apple Watch, and he used it to call 911. “So, I told them that I probably had 10 minutes before I was not gonna be able to respond anymore,” he said. The fire department that provided the rescue was able to arrive within five minutes of the call through the Apple Watch.

