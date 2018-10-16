Your Apple Watch may be key in recovering from knee and hip replacement surgery. Apple and Zimmer Biomet, a joint replacement manufacturer, are teaming up for a medical study that uses the smartwatch to help with the recovery process. CNBC says,

Apple and Zimmer Biomet have created a mobile app called mymobility, which aims to help guide patients through their surgery to improve their experience, as well as their health outcomes. It includes educational resources, exercise videos and a way for patients to contact their surgeon and care team with questions and concerns.

Considering the number joint replacement surgeries is on the rise, this results of this study could be very beneficial to patients. It’s also another example of Apple’s serious commitment to being a real player in the health care market.

Check It Out: Apple Watch Key in Hip Replacement Recovery Study