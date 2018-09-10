The story behind the Apple Watch is a fascinating one. It was Jony Ive’s pet project, and he started thinking about it back in 2011. He said he didn’t remember talking about it with Steve Jobs, so you could say the Apple Watch was Apple’s first post-Jobs product.

The process was both typical and atypical for us. We are a tight-knit group of designers, and as always, these things start with an idea that quickly becomes a conversation that changes in nature as soon as you start to draw and make physical objects. Things are exceptionally fragile as an idea – entirely abstract – but once there is an object between us, it is galvanizing.

Check It Out: The Inside Story Behind the Apple Watch