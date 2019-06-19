Apple is the World’s Fourth Biggest Gaming Company

Apple became the fourth biggest gaming company in the world in 2018, a new report picked up by Cult of Mac said. In total, it earned around $9.453 billion from games during 2018. This is all before the launch of Apple Arcade, which is set to arrive soon.

Apple isn't a name you might typically consider when you think about gaming. Many gamers won't accept the iPhone or iPad as real gaming devices, and the Mac is famously bad at being a gaming PC. But whether you like it or not, Apple has become a behemoth in the gaming industry. The rise of the App Store and the increasing popularity of iOS games means the iPhone-maker is now the fourth-largest gaming company.

It is ranked higher than gaming giants like Nintendo, EA, and Activision — thanks mostly to the popularity of mobile gaming on iPhone.

