Evidence Mounts: Apple’s Butterfly Keyboard is on the Way Out

Evidence is mounting that the ill-fated Butterfly mechanism keyboard that Apple has been using in its notebook computers ever since the MacBook debuted in 2015 will eventually become history. AppleInsider has the goods:

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects that the [rumored] 16-inch MacBook Pro will be the first Apple laptop to shift [back] to a scissor mechanism … Furthermore, Kuo is predicting that the entire MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines will migrate in 2020 to the technology.

Some think this is evidence of the subtle hand of Apple’s COO Jeff Williams.

