Apple’s Fifth Avenue Store Gets a Rainbow Reopening

Apple’s glass cube retail store on Fifth Avenue is reopening, and it’s bedecked with rainbows to celebrate.

A filming crew was posted outside the cube, grabbing shots of passers-by photographing themselves with the new design. One of the crew members told Quartz they were filming “a new commercial” for Apple about the relaunched store, but wouldn’t go into any further detail.

I think it looks great.

Featured image credit: Quartz/Mike Murphy

