Apple has chosen to take a steady, if slow, approach to home automation focusing on licensing, security, and no high-profile, fixed device like Amazon’s Echo & Dot. As a result, Reuters author Stephen Nellis observes: “Still, it’s not clear whether Apple’s elaborate but slow-to-develop system will have enough advantages to overcome Amazon’s widening lead.” The discussion starts on page 2 of Friday’s Particle Debris.
Check It Out: Apple’s Tortoise Races Amazon’s Hare for Home Automation Dominance
One Comment Add a comment
Tortoise? You have to be in a race to be anything. Apple is NOT in the space, period – but nice clone-boy spin as usual. And don’t confuse Siri or Google Voice for that matter as ‘in the space’.