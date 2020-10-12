Ukrainian duo ARTBAT have recently released their hour-long One Mix and it’s exclusive to Apple Music.

This exclusive new mix features their trademark brand of melodic, emotive and atmospheric techno and comes hot on the heels of their massive No.1 track ‘Best Of Me‘ featuring Sailor & I on Metaphysical.

That tune is their third Beatport main chart No.1 in a row following the massive CamelPhat collaboration ‘For A Feeling‘ and their excellent ‘Keep Control‘ remix.