Apple Customer Satisfaction Scores 81 on ACSI Survey

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) recently did an Apple customer satisfaction survey in which the company scored 81 out of 100. Other companies were included as well.

Following a 1% jump, Samsung moves into a first-place tie with Apple at 81 despite smartphone sales dropping for both companies…Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE all score 83…Customer experience shows little improvement over the last year. Cell phones are generally easy to use, with text messaging earning the top score at 85. Despite being the only area to improve year over year, battery life (78) finishes last among customer experience benchmarks.

