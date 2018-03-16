Check out the Atech Micro Bluetooth Receiver, a device that turns your wired headphones into wireless headphones. As you can see in the image, it’s quite small, making it easy to carry around, and it’s $19.99 through us.
Check It Out: Make Any Headphones Wireless with the Atech Micro Bluetooth Receiver
One Comment Add a comment
YES!
I have this great set of wired Skullcandy headphones. I’ve wished they were wireless. OTOH they work great so I haven’t been willing to pay the price for a new pair of BT headphones.
Thanks.