Make Any Headphones Wireless with the Atech Micro Bluetooth Receiver

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| TMO Deals

Check out the Atech Micro Bluetooth Receiver, a device that turns your wired headphones into wireless headphones. As you can see in the image, it’s quite small, making it easy to carry around, and it’s $19.99 through us.

  1. geoduck

    YES!
    I have this great set of wired Skullcandy headphones. I’ve wished they were wireless. OTOH they work great so I haven’t been willing to pay the price for a new pair of BT headphones.
    Thanks.

