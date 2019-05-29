We have a deal on a device called AtmoTube Plus that monitors the quality and safety of the air—and it’s small enough to clip on to your belt or purse. It measures real-time air pollution caused by harmful gases and a wide range of Volatile Organic compounds (VOCs) like acetone, methanol, benzene, ethanol, toluene, xylene, and formaldehyde. It also measures atmospheric pressure, temperature, and humidity. It communicates with your iPhone (or Android device) via Bluetooth 5.0. You can get this device through our deal for $79.99.

Check It Out: Monitor the Quality and Safety of the Air You Breathe Wherever You Go with AtmoTube Plus: $79.99