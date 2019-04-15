AT&T Sells its Stake In Hulu to Disney (and Comcast) for $1.43B

The Verge writes:
[It’s a] move that will now give Disney (which already had gained a controlling interest in Hulu through its Fox purchase) even more control going forward….
Disney gaining even more control over Hulu could also mean a radical shift in what Hulu even is.
Now, Disney owns 66 percent of Hulu. The remaining stakeholder is Comcast which, as a result, now owns 33 percent. Comcast owns NBCUniversal, and it might only be a matter of time before Comcast pulls its Hulu content back to its own streaming service. Soon, it appears, each and every studio will have its very own exclusive subscription service.
